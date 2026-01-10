What better way to end my week with debunking more bullshit from a UFT disinformation soldier. Thanks Margaret Negrelli for giving me a last minute project.

For an educator, you need to fact check and read more. And please for the love of Pete, stop using AI to write. Use it to create an image, but not to write when you don’t know the facts, shame on you. And closing post comments because you don’t want to be fact checked or proven you don’t know the subject matter you write about…just wrong.

Debunking the UFT BS - again..

Let’s break it down shall we?

Here are clips of Margaret’s post and highlighted for falsehoods.

Lander’s report is not ‘dry,’ it was written by professional financial experts in auditing financial records. You may not like Brad Lander, but the HISF was investigated by a team of people in the Comptroller’s office who do this for a living, and do it well. I never heard you complain in the year he was Comptroller and all the audits the office produced. And no, they didn’t use AI to complete their task. Scope and Methodology standards are described on pages 33 and 34. Reading is fundamental. Here is the full report in case you chose to read Margaret’s AI Cliff Notes version. https://comptroller.nyc.gov/wp-content/uploads/documents/FK24-070A.pdf

Facts are always paramount. Margaret didn’t bring any… oh wait, she said Happy New Year. Oh! Yes it is!

The MLC is controlled by the two largest unions, DC37 & the UFT because of the weighted vote. What’s that mean? There are 102 unions in the MLC and if those two align, they always win. Even if they split, they win, because they cannot move a 2/3 vote. They are the ONLY two unions over the last 20 years that controlled the MLC Health Savings agreements - the UFT by it’s 2014 contract being predicated on the MLC agreeing to “Health Savings” and DC37 in 2018 by doing the same thing. It was damaging to labor as a whole, to fund the UFT raises that Margaret and friends benefited from that all the unions had to pay for and so did retirees no longer in those unions.

The audit doesn’t need to substantiate the fact that these two unions played a large role in this, its been proved time and time again by ME! The mere fact that they are the ONLY two unions that funded their contracts on the backs of other unions and initiated these cost transfers to workers and retirees and forced all the unions to roll those agreements into their own union contracts proves it too. Also a FACT: of all the Unions in the MLC, the UFT has THE LARGEST single vote, 471 votes from 117,643 dues paying members. No union has more than 86 single votes and DC37 has to whip their 52 locals to vote with the house to get the full 456 they could, but they have been more divided in the past and don’t. The second single largest vote is not in DC37 is the PBA with 84, and several unions only have 1 vote. Tell me how democratic that is? I’ll wait. But that does proved the UFT voting power rules. NEXT!

Oh this.. HA! Read the MLC founding agreements, and stop posting the revisionist history by the MLC. Seriously, another example of loyalty over competency.

The report did not attack the use of PICA meds, but focused on what the fund was created for. Let’s remind all of you what that was: To pay the difference between the the HiP rate (the benchmark) that the City has to pay up to for our insurance coverage, and the GHI plan or its replacement so YOU don’t have to pay premium. The agreement literally states:

“The health insurance stabilization reserve fund shall be used: to provide a sufficient reserve; to maintain to the extent possible the current level of health insurance benefits provided under the Blue Cross/GHI-CBP plan; and, if sufficient funds are available, to fund new benefits.”

This means the priority of the fund is to pay premium for the GHI plan in excess of the HiP rate benchmark. It states that IF sufficient funds were available, it could fund new benefits. Common sense says,

1. GHI premium is MAIN PRIORITY.

2. Other benefits secondary.

3. If the fund was getting low, the “other benefits” should have been reallocated.

4. NO WHERE DOES IT SAY PAY FOR TEACHER RAISES, OR UNION CONTRACTS!

The latter part of this post is ridiculous. Life expectancy has no bearing on this. Making up stuff doesn’t reinforce a BS perspective, er, excuse.

The law says, “THE CITY WILL PAY THE FULL COST OF HEALTH COVERAGE UP TO THE HiP HMO.”

So my dear Margaret, if the HiP rate is the benchmark that the City will pay up to, and no more, would you protect that from reduction to ensure you don’t pay? Would you ever argue to reduce that benchmark, knowing it reduces what the City has to pay up to putting you at risk to pay premium? Recognizing that the Stabilization fund had financial issues since 2003, and kept having problems because of how it was being mis-used, wouldn’t the rational person use more care to protect it from insolvency? If it was projected that the fund would run dry in 2018, would you use that fund to pay lawyers to write amicus briefs in lawsuits against other unions? Against retirees? Would you pay that lawyer a million dollars? Would you pay two? Would you pay a consultant a million dollars? Would you pay more than one? How about two or three? You have no idea what came out of that fund! whose primary purpose was INSURANCE PREMIUM.

We do. And a reminder, here is it’s founding purpose that was NEVER altered to allow for other thing:

“The health insurance stabilization reserve fund shall be used: to provide a sufficient reserve; to maintain to the extent possible the current level of health insurance benefits provided under the Blue Cross/GHI-CBP plan; and, if sufficient funds are available, to fund new benefits.”

The MLC and Mayor used the HISF like a slush fund. And it was a shell game, manipulated by the two largest unions in the City.

This image above from Margaret’s post speaks to the Tripartite Committee created in the 2018 MLC Agreement similar to the committee it created in 2014. But this committee had three people on it, ONE from Labor, ONE from the City and Martin Scheinman the arbitrator/neutral. The labor chair was Alan Klinger who is also the lawyer not just for the MLC, but UFT, Dc37, CWA1180, Local 237, Sanitation (all the Board Members) and several other unions. He is conflicted. This “tripartite” committee also had no transparency, no minutes, and did not share with the members of the MLC what occurred in these meetings. It was created to keep information from the members and narrow access to control what happened to ensure the Health Savings agreements tied to the UFT and DC37 contracts were implemented and realized.

Also a reminder: Healthcare is a MANDATORY SUBJECT OF BARGAINING FOR EVERY, SINGLE UNION.

The next two images from her post are purely AI, as is most of the above. She refers to these people as being on the Tripartite Health Insurance Policy Committee and that is BLATANTLY false. Tripartite is three parties.

And her post also falsely states who is in the MLC and who is in the committee.

Georgette was NOT on the policy committee, she helped run the program inside OLR.

“Claire Pollicino” is no one. And she is definitely NOT the MLC Secretary.

Harry Nespoli retired in June 2025.

“Pat Lyncy” was the PBA President, and he retired last year and his name is Pat LYNCH.

The HISF has nothing to do with Mamdani’s transition team and Pat and Yvonne are not on it either. While both unions are members in the MLC, they are not in leadership and you would be surprised to learn 1199 only has 7 votes and NYSNA 44. Yvonne came into the MLC last year and these agreements were already over.

This image below is the final image from her post.

Eric Linzer has nothing to do with the MLC or HISF and is CEO for a group of managed care plans. (insert eye roll)..

“Buce Vladeck” should be “Bruce” and he too has nothing to do with the MLC or HISF.

and lastly,

“Elizabeth Benjamine” should be “Benjamin” and she has NOTHING to do with the MLC or HISF either.

STEP AWAY FROM AI Margaret. Step Far… Far… Away.

But let’s show you what your leader said in 2014, now that you know that none of what was said here was transparent, didn’t come to fruition, and the goal the entire time to was make us all pay more.

2014 UFT Contract Press Conference, City Hall. Unions used to fund their own contracts, not on the backs of other unions or retirees. This set a bad precedent.

Not only did the UFT initiate this mess, did nothing to stop the fund from being misused again, in 2018, and most recently, after all their manipulating, selling off retirees Medicare, implementing Cost transfer, more copays, higher deductibles, narrow networks, the MLC lawyer Alan Klinger said in a recent MLC meeting it was the goal of the tripartite committee (which he is the Labor rep) for years, to move away from the HISF! Really? After bending us all over to create a cash flow?

Then knowing for years they tried to diminish healthcare of retirees, increased everyone’s costs, INTENTIONALLY suppressed the HiP Rate benchmark, Alan Klinger says they intended to kill the HISF…

“Bullshite”.. debunked. Done!