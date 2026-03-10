Hypocrisy: Michael Mulgrew Condemns OLR for the Same Thing He Is Doing

Hard truth - we need responsible powerful unions. What we do not need are corrupt unions, and that includes morally corrupt. Never in our lives did we think we would have to fight our former unions and City to protect us. #PromisesMadePromisesKept. Anything less, diminishes the need for a union. We don’t need to stab ourselves by doing this - there are enough people trying to destroy unions!

Retirees are not in unions anymore - but you don’t diminish retiree healthcare and assess costs to retirees on fixed incomes. Unions should be protecting retirees. We are on fixed incomes, COLA’s do not keep up with the cost of living, and now you want to assess a copay tantamount to a car payment on a monthly basis to finance active workers?! No. We will not stand for that.

In 2026. If a retiree receives an $18,000 pension, they will see a 1.2% increase, equaling $216 for the year, or $18/month. But now the MLC assessed copays totaling hundreds of dollars a month in many cases. You are taking their COLA and their pension creating an affordability crisis- a few ill informed labor leaders created instead of protecting us from. Let’s be better labor leaders - and I will never stop trying to educate them!