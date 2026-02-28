Retirees have been trying to be heard since 2021, amidst the misleading propaganda of the two largest unions in the City, UFT & DC37, screaming that the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund (HISF) was going bankrupt and they needed a cash flow. And in their infinite wisdom, their only source of funding was off the backs of retirees.

Chemical Workers vs Pittsburg Plate Glass Oral Arguments click to hear the clip.

What Is The HISF & Equalization Agreement?

Under Section 12-126(b)(1) the New York City Administrative Code, the City must pay for the entire cost of health insurance coverage for City employees, retirees, and their dependents, and specifically, must pay the rate for the Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York Health Maintenance Organization (HIP-HMO) plan.

In 1982, the City began providing a second no-cost health insurance plan option to City employees, the Group Health Incorporated Comprehensive Benefit Plan (GHI-CBP). At that time, the GHI-CBP plan cost more than the HIP-HMO plan.

As part of a collective bargaining agreement signed in 1985, the City and the MLC agreed to establish HISF and declared that the Fund

“shall be used: to provide a sufficient reserve; to maintain to the extent possible the current level of health insurance benefits under the Blue Cross/GHI-CBP plan; and, if sufficient funds are available, to fund new benefits.”

The primary intended purpose was to create a budgetary reserve to cover the additional cost of the GHI-CBP plan (i.e., the cost difference between the two health insurance plans when the GHI-CBP plan cost more than the HIP-HMO plan). The parties agreed that each year the City would make set annual contributions to HISF, and when the HIP-HMO plan cost more than GHI-CBP, the City would also contribute the difference to the Fund. Further, when GHI-CBP cost more than the HIP-HMO plan, money would be transferred from HISF to the City to cover the additional cost. The cost differential payments made by the City to HISF or by HISF to the City are known as “Equalization Payments.” The anticipated HISF reserves were intended to ensure that the City’s annual health insurance costs were predictable for budgetary purposes and that each of the two health insurance plan options would continue to be offered to City employees and retirees at no additional cost.

When HISF was created, the City’s annual contribution was set at $10 million. This amount increased to $30 million in 1986, and $35 million in 1999. The City’s annual contribution has remained the same since 1999. This is stunning, that never did the MLC since 1999, negotiate to INCREASE its funding. In 27 years, the City never had to pay a dime more into that fund, and didn’t pay at all in a few years.

What also changed is that the MLC allowed for more and more to be drawn from the HISF rather than being put into the benchmark of the HIP plan. For example, when the mental health cost lawsuit brought by the MLC was won, the court determined mental health costs had to be included as part of basic healthcare. What did the MLC do? They called it a “savings” and reduced the benchmark HiP rate by putting that cost into the HISF and drawing from there. Literally carved it out, suppressing what the city had to legally pay up to.

Copays and Deductibles are Cost Transfer - It is a Back Door Premium

Further suppressing the HiP benchmark was every time the MLC agreed to “save” the city money and pass more costs onto YOU. I have written about this before. Every copay, every deductible, every narrow network and added prior authorization is designed so YOU pay more and the City pays less. The sheet below shows how the UFT/MLC deal passed costs onto you to meet their Savings agreement to provide for raises in the 2014 UFT contract.

Of note is:

Mental Health Parity: Reduction from equalization obligation $148 million. (this should have been included in the HiP rate)

Copay Redesign: HIP Savings from Value Based Network $3-69 Million by imposing more copays on the benchmark HiP plan.

CBP Plan Changes, Care Management Changes (prior authorization) meant to tamp down approvals of procedures and tests your doctors order

HiP HMO Increases up to $50

Eliminating providers/narrowing the network

Increasing ER Copays

Increasing Urgent Care Copays

Do you see that the MLC leadership literally negotiated for YOU TO PAY MORE, while shouting you have “premium free high quality healthcare” that they watered down?

Real Union Leaders Don’t Water Down Healthcare or Sell Off Retirees’ Care Because they Know You Will Never Get it Back

But that is what happened, right? The first agreement, made in 2014, allowed the UFT to take $1 billion from the HISF to offset the cost of their contract. Retirees told me this week that Lynne Winderbaum of the UFT SWFL chapter took umbrage with comments made on their Facebook page that the UFT leadership misused the HISF, and then Rodney Grubiak defended her pushback, and they got banned from that social page.

I am really not sure why anyone wants to be in their page to begin with since they have proven over time to push the big blue machine narrative, even if it is wrong.. This is another example of “Loyalty over Competency” or holding steadfast to the UFT bubble. But hey, everyone needs a ‘safe space,’ right? They are surely in good company. Not only do we have proof of that, but we will share it again, and this time, the Comptroller Report provides more verification of that. Below is a page from the Audit of the HISF that ran over 20 years.

And just in case Lynne and Rodney needed a reminder: the 4th arrow below says viii ”Stabilization Fund: Effective July 1, 2014 the stabilization Fund shall convey $1 billion to the City of NY to be used in support of the pro rata funding of this agreement” (2014 UFT contract).

AND IT DID: in 2015, $1 billion went back to the City.

So Lynne should let everyone back into that Facebook page, because - well, it happened. What she probably didn’t like was the term the UFT ‘raided’ the HISF… but if the shoe fits, wear it. Because we would not be in this situation if this had not started here. We have proven time and again, the two largest unions in the city dismantled the health program, the HISF, and lost the trust of its former members, lied to politicians, and pit the in-service members against the retirees. While the UFT uses its Unity chapter to say, but we had no choice. Oh, sure you did. The one I love is when they say retirees are union members, so that must give them some right to rob us blind? I’m still confused at that one.

But these two Unity members also supported the move to force retirees into Medicare Advantage, added copays, and mocked retirees for years. Thankfully, the UFT leadership walked back its support of the MA plan, but they are still behind the copays to create a cash flow for a deal they made, and now talking about increasing the Senior Care deductible and rebidding the plan.

They do not have the labor background to protect their futures, never mind defend ours. What has become shockingly disappointing is that too many UFT Unity members speak like they are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome - and they must bend the knee to management and demand we all pay more for the common good.

I miss the real leaders of the past. What is happening this decade is not why we joined a union. There is nothing more sacred than your retirees and their earned and vested benefits. Protecting your retirees from inflation should be paramount. That these knuckleheads are not seeing that our 2025 COLA is $18 a month IF we make an $18,000 pension, but they are taking that and then some with the copays they assessed, we will never keep our heads above water. A cost-of-living adjustment is only an adjustment if we keep it. The goal of a union is to make sure its workers are paid a livable wage, and can retire with a pension and benefits they to live in dignity. Not give back benefits in retirement to fund active workers.

No one should ever argue that you should diminish what they earned!

More and more, this feels like a constant vig to a union we are no longer in that was supposed to protect our retirement from inflation, not take from ours to supplement theirs.

In essence, it shows you are not only a poor leader and negotiator who cannot come up with a better idea than stealing something that’s keeping them alive in retirement, and they earned and paid for, but you are proving that those trying to destroy the labor movement do not need a reason to exist. This is the best example because you don’t need a right-think-tank screaming your benefits should be reduced, you have your own former union fulfilling that think tank’s demand. It should not be a surprise in this case, as the Citizens Budget Commission helped mold the UFT contract and all the givebacks citywide to fund it.

In 2018, DC37’s Henry Garrido Moved Current Retirees into Medicare Advantage & Diminished Their Earned & Vested Healthcare & He Is Not Apologetic, Even Now.

The Comptroller report also shows District Council 37/ Municipal Labor Committee is not apologetic over this move, but blames retirees for stopping it. In the report, the Acting MLC Chair writes,

Let’s say that out loud, shall we?

The MLC, with the leadership of the UFT and DC37, its acting Chair Henry Garrido wrote that they purposely suppressed the HiP rate benchmark to control the cost of healthcare. They promised to “reimagine” healthcare and create a better plan for in-service workers.

To buy them time to do so, they decided to force retirees into Medicare Advantage and make them pay for senior care, the traditional federal public health benefit supplement they had at no cost for almost 60 years. They knew darn well many of us could not pay for it - that was the goal - so they would see more ‘savings’ to use for their promises to active workers, the ones really in the unions. And when the court stopped that, they stripped us of all choices of plans we had to force us into the one they wanted, and tried to change the law that protected us.

Here, they admit they knew, they were privatizing Medicare, forcing it onto their retirees to “buy them time” to create a better plan in in-service workers, using the money the city paid for our supplement for their premium and PICA. PICA - a specialty drug plan Medicare Retirees do not have access to.

And Then There’s Medicare Advantage

Here is where it gets even more troubling.

In the Municipal Labor Committee’s own written response to the audit, they acknowledge that the push to move retirees into Medicare Advantage was designed to generate savings for the Stabilization Fund.

They wrote that Medicare Advantage was pursued to create revenue for the Fund, fully aware that it would not solve the underlying structural insolvency but would “buy time.”

Let that sink in.

Retirees were targeted for a healthcare restructuring not because it permanently fixed the system, but because it provided temporary relief to a Fund that had already been drained. By them.

The projected savings were approximately $600 million annually.

Even internal projections showed that amount would not restore solvency.

It would slow the bleeding.

Not cure it.

And yet, retirees and the city council were told this was necessary to “save the system.”

Further, a Medicare retiree does not benefit from the HISF. Garrido liked to say we did, but we did not. Why did he say that? Because part of the 2014 and 2018 MLC deals gave the unions a quid-pro-quo for passing those agreements. They each would get $165 per employee and retiree for their welfare fund annually. That is in addition to what every welfare currently gets from OLR. Those payments had to be rolled back when the HISF went ‘belly up’ as Henry says. The table below is just one snapshot from the 2025 OPEB Report. It shows what every union welfare fund receives contractually, separate from the MLC deal, as part of their own unions’ collective bargaining. This is just a few from the TRS page.

$4.3 Billion Diverted

Between 2001 and 2024, the Fund transferred:

$2.8 billion to the City

$1.5 billion to union-administered welfare funds

That includes:

$1 billion to help finance wage increases (2014 agreement)

Recurring $112 million annual transfers to the City

Lump-sum welfare fund payouts

Payments to defer layoffs

These expenditures were unrelated to stabilizing health plan differentials.

At the same time, recurring benefit expenses — including PICA and other programs — continued to rise.

$3.3 Billion in “Offsets” — Accounting, Not Savings

The 2014 and 2018 Healthcare Savings Agreements allowed labor to meet “savings targets” not by reducing healthcare costs — but by reducing equalization payments into the Fund.

The result:

$3.3 billion in offsets that eroded the Fund’s balance.

Very little of the claimed savings came from actual structural healthcare cost reform.

The Fund’s balance collapsed.

The $3.1 Billion That Wasn’t Reported

As of April 2025:

$2.9 billion in equalization payments are owed to the City

Additional vendor obligations remain unpaid

FY2024 and FY2025 equalization liabilities have not yet been fully calculated

These liabilities were not properly reflected in annual certifications.

By FY2024:

Cash balance: $843 million

Required reserves: $839.9 million

Available cash: $3 million

Functionally zero.

Governance Failures

The audit also found:

No formal governing documents defining authority of the Technical Committee

No meeting minutes

No formal documentation of deliberations

Inadequate transparency

Material underreporting of liabilities

This was not just financial deterioration.

It was structural breakdown.

Not to mention the secret meetings with no minutes and agendas. Worse, when they do take minutes, they are not shared with the entire MLC. To date, they have only distributed general membership meeting minutes from June 2025. Why are they not up to date? Beuller? Beuller?

It is because they hope the union leadership attending the MLC meetings forgets what happened, or doesn’t learn if they could not make the meeting. This is not democratic, transparent or union leadership in solidarity. At this point, the MLC really has no purpose as its founding principles have been shot to hell.

This is one reason why the UFT was not in the MLC - and that those in the MLC had the PRIMARY function of staffing the Office of Collective Bargaining, not being a cash cow for the two largest unions who could bully a 2/3 vote on the backs of the others.

There will be more on this audit as there is plenty to say on this as there has been nothing said as to the HISF current position, what happened to the $35 million that the city was supposed to put in it, or the equalization agreement. We also know there is the hidden $1 billion in savings that is not mentioned in any document we are aware of or what will happen if it is not met. And again, the MLC said the city agreed to rebid Senior Care which means the MLC asked them to. We also know they have been talking about increasing copays and deductibles.

This was never just about healthcare costs.

It became a political and bargaining tool.

The Stabilization Fund evolved into a mechanism to:

Finance wage increases

Offset labor agreements

Create accounting savings

Buy time when insolvency loomed

And when the crisis became unavoidable, retirees were asked to absorb the shock.

The numbers are clear:

$4.3 billion diverted.

$3.3 billion in offsets.

$3.1+ billion in liabilities.

And a Medicare Advantage push designed to buy time — not fix the problem.

This audit forces an uncomfortable question:

Who bears responsibility when a stabilization fund is destabilized? The MLC leadership? The Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations? Both?

And who should pay when the bill finally comes due?

And this should be validation enough for the retirees that we need to be protected, sadly, from the people who should have protected us, and instead used us.

More to come.

Read the Audit here.