Retirees Were Lied To — And We’re Paying the Price

For decades, New York City workers accepted lower wages in exchange for guaranteed healthcare in retirement. That promise is now under attack, not just by City Hall, but by the very union leadership that was supposed to protect us. Retirees are no longer in unions once we retire - but they wanted to claim we were so the City Council would not get involved in stopping what they put in motion.

The Lies Retirees & City Council Were Told

“The unions represent retirees.”

They do not.

Retirees are not members of collective bargaining units. We do not vote on labor agreements. We do not ratify contracts. We are not at the bargaining table. Yet union leaders negotiated away retiree healthcare behind closed doors without retirees’ consent as part of a scheme to provide wages for active workers. Workers deserve raises, but not on the backs of current retirees.

For generations, unions understood retirees needed protection because retirees no longer had union rights. Today’s union leadership reversed that principle and is using retirees as a revenue source. People used to say the expression, “That’s just as evil as taking candy from child” - well, This is just as evil as taking healthcare from elderly and disabled retired workers.

“Medicare Advantage is better than Traditional Medicare.”

It is not.

Traditional Medicare allows seniors to choose their doctors and receive care without corporate insurance middlemen interfering in treatment decisions.

Medicare Advantage plans rely on prior authorizations, restricted networks, denials of care, and profit-driven insurance practices. Across the country, seniors and doctors have reported delayed treatments, denied procedures, and barriers to medically necessary care.

Retirees were promised “better benefits,” but what was really offered was cost savings for the City and a funding stream for labor agreements at the direct expense to retirees. These plans have built in obstacles to access to doctors and hospitals and the care they prescribe.

“The copays are temporary.”

They were not.

Retirees were told new copays and out-of-pocket costs were merely a short-term measure to stabilize finances by the UFT leadership. Instead, these costs became a permanent burden on elderly and disabled retirees living on fixed incomes.

Many retirees now skip medical care, delay treatment, ration prescriptions, or face medical debt because of costs they were promised they would never have. After winning the 2022 Copay Restraining order in 2023, the City reimposed the copays in 2025. Today we won that case with a $53 Million payout, but still struggling because the city imposed them again in 2025. They were told by the City and Emblem if they did, it would “save them” about $46 Million to apply to bargaining if they charged the elderly and disabled to go to the doctor and for every service they receive putting us in medical debt or forcing us to avoid seeking care. This was pure GREED. 2/3 of DC37 retirees make under $35,000 pensions like myself and and 1/3 of them under $12,000.

Michael Mulgrew and Henry Garrido make Salaries of about $500,000 each between salary, expenses and positions on their national/international boards.

“The City Council has no choice; the arbitrator ordered it!”

False.

In December 2023, Union officials pressured the City Council by claiming an arbitrator had “ordered” the City to impose healthcare changes immediately.

That was misleading.

An arbitrator’s opinion is not legislation, nor was it an order requiring the Council to strip protections from retirees. His document was a recommendation as he is the Chair of the MLC Tri-Partite Committee and retirees are not in the MLC. Yet this narrative was used to create panic and pressure lawmakers into weakening retiree healthcare protections. But they went to great lengths to scare everyone with this. These leaders made deals in THEIR bargaining, and sought to fund it on the backs of retirees no longer in the bargaining unit. If they make a deal - they should pay for it. We can’t vote on those contracts.

“The Stabilization Fund crisis was caused by retirees.”

False.

The NYC Comptroller conducted a 20-year audit of the Health Stabilization Fund and found repeated misuse of the fund.

In response to that audit, the Municipal Labor Committee itself acknowledged it pursued Medicare Advantage to create a funding stream while knowing it would not permanently solve the financial problem they created by using the health fund to pay for active worker health plan premiums when it exceeded the cap, instead to fund teacher raises and pad union welfare funds.

Retirees did not create this crisis. They are being forced to pay for decades of financial mismanagement that former Comptroller Brad Lander found by auditing 20 years of the funds financial reports.

What This Is Really About

This fight is not simply about healthcare.

It is about whether elderly and disabled retirees can be treated as expendable after dedicating decades of service to this city.

It is about whether promises made to workers can be erased after retirement.

It is about whether unions and city officials can profit from reducing retiree healthcare while claiming to “protect” retirees. And who holds them accountable when the entire narrative is a lie. If we are going to argue that we need unions to protect workers, those commitments should extend into our retirement. What we earned and was promised should not be reduced, causing us to fight back in retirement! Or what purpose would a union have if they protect us while working but then sell us out when retired, elderly and disabled? That’s not union.

The Truth

The unions of yesterday understood that retirees deserved protection because they no longer had bargaining power.

Today’s union leadership and the Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations worked together to target retirees precisely because retirees are politically vulnerable.

That must end.

Retirees earned these benefits. They paid for them through decades of service and sacrifice.

No elder or disabled retiree should ever again be forced into court, into financial hardship, or into a healthcare crisis simply to keep the benefits they were promised.

The law must permanently protect retiree healthcare from future raids, reductions, privatization schemes, and cost-shifting measures.

Because healthcare earned is not a luxury, we paid for it and rely on it today.

It was a promise, and that should be kept of the union and municipality lose all creditbility.

What was the Timeline of Events?

Easy.

2014 - UFT negotiated its contract partially funded on the backs of other unions and retirees and misusing a fund created to pay for healthcare to partially fund teacher raises. It was the first time in history a union did this - with healthcare GIVEBACKS from those not in their own union.

2016 - The UFT desperate to meet its goal to $3.4 billion is savings in the MLC agreement increased the retiree deductible

2018 - DC37 copied what the UFT did, and created the 2018 MLC agreement tied to their contract. They chose to continue the path the UFT started and move current retirees into Medicare Advantage. The RFP for the MA plan was implemented in 2019 - in the middle of COVID. They even added copays into the MA plan and told the vendors creating the MA plan, not to tell members but there would be newly added copay in Senior Care to make it so painful to stay in Traditional Medicare retirees would move to MA.

Copays were delayed in Senior Care because of the pandemic, is what they said. There is no proof of that, as they were built into the Medicare Advantage RFP and the City in 2018 literally told the insurance companies not to say anything because we do not know that is coming!

In 2021 - they went to implement the Medicare Advantage plan and the “choice” we were given was take the free MA plan or now pay $191 per person per month to stay on Traditional Medicare. Premium is illegal under Admin Code 12-126. The City passed this law in 1967 to PAY FOR MEDICARE after the Medicare Act was passed in 1966.

In 2022 - They added copays on Senior Care when the Court blocked the Medicare Advantage plan.

In 2023 - When the court stopped them, they declared the “Nuclear Option” where they were going to kill all choices of plans and force us into MA only.

Then they tried to force the City Council to change the Admin Code claiming the Mayor’s bill introduced by CM Carmen DeLaRosa would give them “choice” the court allegedly took away. Urging them falsely that an “arbitrator” ordered this change if they would not change the law.

This entire scheme was just that. A major scheme and they betrayed retired unionists and lied to the City Council.

In summer of 2023, the MLC shamelessly had the vice presidents of the Central Labor Council write a letter to Speaker Adrienne Adams stating the “Barron Bill violated the tenets of collective bargaining.” Why was this shameless? They chose to flex the image of power of the large City unions, when this issue did not impact half of them. They were mostly private sector unions and do not get their healthcare from the City.

And because the speaker would not listen to anyone other than DC37 and the UFT, she would not understand why this was wrong. The ones who violated the tenets of collective bargaining were the MLC. Not the Council or CM Barron. Retirees are NOT in unions and EVERY SINGLE UNION HAD THE RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT RETIREES, NOT SELL THEM OUT.

After the January 9, 2023 hearing, the Council did not change the law, and nothing bad happened. Choice remained as it had for 60 years. Why? Because the court did not take away choice - The UFT and DC37 were. And the 1992 MLC agreement requires that the City and unions MUST agree on changes to healthcare and make no unilateral decisions. So if “choice” disappears, it is because the unions agreed for it to do so!

After a decade of lies told by the UFT/DC37 MLC leadership- they should have NO credibility. The City Council lawyer Jeff Baker knows this but refuses to provide transparency.

Every City Council Member should recognize this and sign onto Intro 1008 today. They legislated Admin Code 12-126 - it was not bargained. The UFT and DC37, two unions out of 165 in the city have lobbied the Council hard to not support our bill. The UFT owns the 2014 MLC Agreement and Dc37 owns the 2018 MLC Agreement. No other unions financed their contracts with MLC agreements, and they are the only two with the loudest voices to block what retirees earned and paid. This also impacts retired city council members and non union workers like attorneys, commissioners, etc.

The time is now. Share this Substack to refresh their memories. We have been truthful and dismissed from the beginning. We have proven everything we said from the start. We earned the right to be heard, protected and respected.