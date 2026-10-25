Marianne Pizzitola

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Karen Miller's avatar
Karen Miller
Oct 25

Thank you for getting the truth out.

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Karen Engel's avatar
Karen Engel
Oct 25

Historically and morally correct on every point, Marianne. The gloves are off. UFT and DC37, “what's done in the dark, will be brought to the light.”

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