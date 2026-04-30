Marianne Pizzitola

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Hello? Mayor Mamdani? It's the NYC Retirees...

Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Apr 30, 2026

Wondering when Zohran Mamdani will call us back. Hello 311? Left another message on “email the mayor.” Maybe you guys can too!

https://www.nyc.gov/mayors-office/contact-the-mayor

Email him today and tell him to meet with us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture