Hello? Mayor Mamdani? It's the NYC Retirees...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1512Hello? Mayor Mamdani? It's the NYC Retirees...Marianne PizzitolaApr 30, 20261512ShareTranscriptWondering when Zohran Mamdani will call us back. Hello 311? Left another message on “email the mayor.” Maybe you guys can too! https://www.nyc.gov/mayors-office/contact-the-mayor Email him today and tell him to meet with us! Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLabor & Healthcare ConfidentialWe discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube MusicYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMarianne PizzitolaRecent EpisodesNYC Mayor Ignores NYC Retirees like a Tinder DateApr 29 • Marianne PizzitolaPension Ponzi Schemes 2.0Apr 25 • Marianne PizzitolaTWU Local 100 MTA Bus Workers Part 2Apr 20 • Marianne PizzitolaNYC Bus Operators Speak about the Disparity in their Benefits and Job HardshipsApr 13 • Marianne PizzitolaLarisa Wayne, a NYC Parks Retiree Struggling with Copays for cancer treatment Most Likely from a Work ExposureMar 18 • Marianne PizzitolaMLC Lawyer says Its Retirees or You Active Workers!Mar 14 • Marianne PizzitolaNYC Retirees Statement In Response to the UFT's Position to Retiree Healthcare LegislationMar 13 • Marianne Pizzitola