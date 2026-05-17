Let’s get into it! What is it? Why is it important? And why should we support it? When did it start? Who implemented it?
Guests Ray Rogers, Union Organizer and Joe Maniscalco Work Bites Labor Journalist May 11, 2026
Ray Rogers is a legendary Labor activist. He is here to speak about the Stock Transfer Tax.
May 17, 2026
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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