Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Guests Ray Rogers, Union Organizer and Joe Maniscalco Work Bites Labor Journalist May 11, 2026
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Guests Ray Rogers, Union Organizer and Joe Maniscalco Work Bites Labor Journalist May 11, 2026

Ray Rogers is a legendary Labor activist. He is here to speak about the Stock Transfer Tax.
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
May 17, 2026

Let’s get into it! What is it? Why is it important? And why should we support it? When did it start? Who implemented it?

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