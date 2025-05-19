Narcissists use “flying monkeys” to do their dirty work and so do failed narcissistic union leaders. In the United Federation of Teachers that is more apparent every day. Imagine working hard, earning under inflation, your union president leveraged all the unions in the city to pay for a raise in one of its contracts binding them all to something they should not have. You disagree with the actions of said leader and reject his actions. His circle engages to the protect the decisions of the ruler of the union and support his wishes like in “The Wizard of Oz” and carry out the wishes of the evil Wicked Witch of the West. Or - in the case - 52 Broadway.

Michael Mulgrew told the 102 unions in the MLC in 2014;

“As of July 1st the Stabilization Fund will have approximately $1.8 billion and under the agreement $1 billion of the monies in there would be provided to the City for this new round of collective bargaining. There is statement from Bob Linn in the letter that confirms that these funds are being used for the new round of bargaining Bob Linn had wanted to eliminate the equalization process and at the end of the four years basically eliminate the Stabilization Fund. Michael Mulgrew said in negotiations the UFT would not support that and neither would the MLC Mr. Scheinman recommended to Bob Linn that he understand the reality of life that this wasn’t happening and it is not.”

And the pressure Mulgrew put on the other unions that this had to be DONE NOW. Mind you, this all took place in ONE WEEKS TIME.

Since 2019 that fund was in a nosedive, and today it is bankrupt. I guess Bob Linn got his way after all, and knowing Bob, that was ALWAYS the goal as he had been trying to pass costs/premium to workers since the 1980’s. But what would Mulgrew know, he doesn’t ask those who were around then if this was a wise idea, and why Bob Linn would want to destroy 12-126 or the Stabilization Fund. And a long history there is… And this is what happens when you think you know everything and don’t work with others, but try to convince everyone in earshot, that you do the work. The UFT failed labor citywide by NOT doing the work they should have done since 2014.

Mulgrew fell into the OLR Bob Linn trap, and fell for it real good. Since the late 70’s budget crisis Bob thought he was successful in getting the unions to claw back Medicare B reimbursement from the retirees they did not represent. Sound familiar? He’s also been trying to get rid of that too, for decades.

During the fiscal crisis, the Unions had to come up with givebacks and deferments - contract raises, fringe benefits, etc. Under the Hilton Agreement OLR committed the unions to $24 million in labor fringe savings “in principle” and not descriptive of how they would achieve that much like the 2014 and the 2018 agreements did. One of the items they eventually included was Medicare B reimbursement. (This one popped back up during the Bloomberg administration and is still on the city’s list for the MLC to renegotiate.

To the anger of the retirees who made themselves known loud a clear the old school way; letter writing campaigns, calls, in person visits, and protests to City Council, they fought their former unions negotiating away their benefits IN RETIREMENT. Much like we have today over the 2014/2018 MLC agreements. When they say history will repeat itself if you are not paying attention, they are not kidding.

The unions recognized, after the fact that they could not bind retirees to the agreement made in 1976 to roll back Medicare B reimbursements as the definition of the “employees” the MOU covered in the document read, “NOTE: The term "employees" as used herein shall mean full time per annum employees whose regular work week is thirty-five (35) hours or greater.” The givebacks made by unions could NOT be given back since under the definitions and representation under the law, unions could NOT negotiate for current retirees.

Retirees then went to the NYC Council for protection, because it was the only avenue they had. Knowing the city council legislated healthcare in the advent of Medicare of the Medicare & Medicaid Act of 1965 being passed ending discrimination and segregation in healthcare access, they asked the council to protect their reimbursement of Medicare B premiums which in 1976 was $6.70/month.

In 1977, Retirees lobbied the council hard to maintain their reimbursement and with the press statement of Mayor Beame, it was reinstated to the 77-78 budget because the union had no legal standing to take that away from current retirees. The unions had agreed to givebacks of $26.2 million, $2.2M over what they were asked. In this instance, both the City and Unions realized they should bear the burden of current negotiations and legally could not obligate those not in their unions to that agreement. The same holds to the current instance as to what Michael Mulgrew, UFT and Henry Garrido, DC37 did passing backdoor premium in the forms of increased copays, deductibles, narrowing the network and prior authorization, and of course, forcing retirees into Medicare Advantage that many of their doctors and hospitals did not accept riddled with prior authorization. They knew in 1967 the City Council legislated we would have Medicare and a city paid medigap paid for by the City and Medicare B reimbursement because the city wanted to pay for all our health coverage to a specific point in cost.

In a 1988 Public Employee Press letter to the editor, Paul Berger complained that Mayor Koch finds money when he wants to and doesn’t when he doesn’t want to and labor usually gets screwed.

Re-enter Bob Linn. Mayor Koch always worried about his image wrote to Caryn Schwab, an assistant, to respond. These were usually given to Bob Linn to reply to protect Koch’s image.

As Linn tells Paul Berger the union had a moral obligation to live up to the agreements it made, we remind the Labor Unions in the City of NY, and Renee Campion of OLR, and Mayor Adams and Speaker Adams it must do the same.

Linn wanted to the unions to overstep their legal authority in the 1976-1978 agreement and clawback Medicare B reimbursement from those NOT in his union. Then he did is again in 2014 as the OLR Commissioner, and in 2018 as a City Consultant for the City paid $500/hr working on behalf of his consulting organization which included Stan Brezenoff formerly of the Koch Administration.

Everyone you ask that was involved in OLR, OMB, the unions, insurance for the city all knew that since the late 70s, the Linn has been trying to destroy the admin code to pass costs to employees and retirees.

In the 1980’s, it happened again, and the one savior was the Great Mary Pinkett who chaired the Civil Service Labor Committee and protected retiree healthcare because as a former DC37 Local 371 President, she knew retirees had no protection and it was outside the scope of what the union could do.

Enter Michael Mulgrew. While his flying monkeys tout on social media the Unity caucus “court victory protected choice” - Ellie Engler, the Executive Assistant to President Mulgrew fails to point out that victory BELONGS TO THE NYC ORGANIZATION OF PUBLIC SERVICE RETIREES! And the court battle was a result of Mulgrew stealing from retirees and forcing us into managed care, stripping the Federal Public Health Benefit of Medicare plus supplemental from us, trying to change the Administrative Code we won on that we helped pass in 1967, and then passing costs onto us to fund their raises.

Only Flying Monkeys carry out the evil of the abuser. And proud they are to do so. A flying Monkey is an individual or groups of, who act on behalf of a narcissist or abusive person [Michael Mulgrew]. They are often recruited or employed to serve the abusers’ agenda, spreading rumors, spreading lies, or using gaslighting techniques to attack the target all while the abuser stays in the background. The term is inspired by the minions of the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz” who carried out her wishes of evil without questions and undoubted loyalty to the witch.

Ellie, et al, think they are heroes doing this and exclaimed they were proud to be Flying Monkeys. Think about that. A group of people, some not UFT Teachers, getting paid by hard working union workers’ dues, to be be attacked and maligned by those very people who work in the union HQ instead of a classroom - all because they don’t agree with leadership of the union. They malign a members image, work, appearance, reputation, all to keep Michael Mulgrew in power and them on payroll.

They have no clue about their history, bargaining or otherwise to have led us to this point. And in true Mulgrew style, takes credit for the work others did.

UFT/Unity/ Michael Mulgrew tried to cut out healthcare, privatizing a federal public health benefit and leave retirees without access to doctors, hospitals and the care they prescribe to fund a contract.

Retirees know the history behind the back door deal he made with the choreographer of it. Randi knew too, and in 2022 - told a peer to “get over it - go pay for your own medigap plan you make enough!” So much for leadership - I thought she would have redirected Mike, learned she was in on it…

Time for change. Vote like your life depends on it - because right now, the replacement plan for the GHI plan Mikey cooked up is going to have teachers and everyone else screaming mad - and yes, they delayed announcing that TIL AFTER THE UFT ELECTION! Think about that probies… We warned you…