Intro 1096 Is About Protecting Retiree Medicare Choice Not Undermining Unions and Protecting Access to the Federal Public Health Benefit of Medicare

The WHW argues Intro 1096 somehow violates collective bargaining. That’s not true. Just like it wasn’t true when the UFT and DC37 told the City Council that the Retirees’ court decision took away their collective bargaining. What they really meant is that they got caught violating the law, and the Court stopped it, and by doing so, these two unions with the MLC could not bargain to pass more costs onto retirees to finance the side deals they were making. The law says, “The City will pay the full cost of health coverage” and by golly we made sure they did!

Remember the UFT leader said it.. the judge took away collective bargaining rights, his perceived right to charge retirees not in unions for a “pay-up plan.” That means, you take the shit managed care plan we are giving you and if you don’t want it, you have to pay $191 premium per person for what the City offered for almost 60 years for free. THEY WANTED TO CHARGE RETIREES PREMIUM! While claiming you would have “premium free high quality healthcare.”

Intro 1096 simply aims to legally protect traditional Medicare and supplemental coverage options for retirees , so that no city administration can strip them of the coverage they were promised.

Opponents of Intro 1096 primarily argue it would constrain future bargaining — but retirees see it as a necessary protection after decades of NYC promises about their benefits.

So framing Intro 1096 as anti-union rather than pro-retiree protections twists the actual stakes here. It preserves a floor of the benefits in place for 60 years, nothing more, and if the unions want to negotiate it UP, they can. They just can’t reduce it. Shocking, we would even have to imply that never mind codifying that in writing, but never before did a union try to diminish a benefit from a retired unionist before. And since Intro 1096 was an amendment to the current law, for clarification we should never have had to make, it is funded. Always has been. Unless the WHW is implying the unions illegally reallocated the funding in the law specifically set for this purpose.

1096 is an amendment to Admin Code 12-126 which states, “The City WILL pay the full cost of health coverage…” and adds the additional text that retiree healthcare cannot be diminished. It is funded. Always has been. Stop the Big Lie! I never thought union leaders would argue to have the ability to reduce a benefit of a retired unionist NO LONGER IN THE BARGAINING UNIT!

Medicare Advantage Is Not Equivalent to Traditional Medicare

WHW suggests Medicare Advantage is on par with traditional Medicare but retirees and experts disagree strongly. Medicare Advantage plans:

Have more network restrictions, requires prior authorizations, delays and denies care that Medicare covers and our doctors order, puts medical decisions in the hands of a for profit insurance company and not the doctor treating you, and restricts access to doctors and care compared with traditional Medicare.

So to claim Medicare Advantage is just the same as traditional Medicare is inaccurate. If it was, they would never have had to force us into it and keep it secret.

Shocking WHW would make such claims when Leroy Barr and Alan Lubin are both on the Board of Directors of the Medicare Rights Center.

Medicare Rights Center Documents on the Ills of Medicare Advantage Plans and the UFT KNEW this because Leroy Barr is on their Board

A. A quick review of their latest news shows they KNOW MA games the system by upcoding to bring in more taxpayer dollars for profits and acknowledges that the Program requires a CMS overhaul. Senate Report Exposes Medicare Advantage Gaming

B. This article reports how Medicare Advantage plans create an access issue to Mental Health: Analysis Flags Potential Medicare Advantage Access Issues for Mental Health Care and further describes how MA beneficiaries lose access to Medical Providers in exchange for their perks.

C. There are many articles from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Or investigations by the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Justice and others that reveal MA harms people, puts profits over people and wrongly denies care that would have been approved under Traditional Medicare.

The Independent Budget Office in Testimony to the City Council showed that moving retirees to Medicare Advantage would not save the City money. And of course Comptroller Brad Lander’s office conducted an extensive audit on 20 years of Health Insurance Stabilization Fund financials and found the fund was misused. The unions leadership in the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC) moved to MA under the savings agreement they committed to under the UFT contract in 2014.

WHW suggesting that the UFT was merely a passive participant or that the City alone drove the forced move to Medicare Advantage is in accurate. Arthur Pepper worked for the UFT Welfare Fund and sent this email. Note, the UFT contract was signed May 5th, 2014. THEY KNEW.

Artie Pepper, UFT Welfare Fund was part of the MLC Team that negotiated the MLC agreement, the reduction of healthcare, the imposed Copays, narrow networks, etc that was approved by leadership.

The record shows the opposite. And we have plenty of records, including recordings!

The leadership of the UFT, through its role in the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC), actively initiated, negotiated, and approved the plan to force NYC retirees into Medicare Advantage as part of a cost-shifting strategy — without retiree consent and without a democratic vote of retirees.

Key facts that are often ignored include the MLC led by union leadership agreed to privatize retiree Medicare benefits to free up money for active-member wage and benefit deals. Retirees were excluded from the decision-making process, despite being the population directly affected.

The UFT’s support was not incidental; it was essential. Without UFT approval, the MLC could not have proceeded. The City did not act unilaterally it acted pursuant to an MLC agreement negotiated and endorsed by union leadership and INITIATED by the UFT contract. The video below is of the 2014 UFT contract announcement. See the UFT leader side whisper to Mayor DeBlasio “pending MLC approval.”

Trying to rewrite history now — by claiming the City alone forced Medicare Advantage — erases the lived experience of retirees who:

Were targeted for cost savings

Had their earned benefits treated as expendable

Were gaslit, attacked, and dismissed for objecting

If unions had not attempted to take retiree healthcare to fund other priorities, we would not be here. If retirees had been respected as stakeholders, there would have been no lawsuits.

And if Medicare Advantage were truly equivalent, it would not have required coercion.

The UFT’s “reversal” on Medicare Advantage was Political, not principled. The UFT did not walk back its support for forced Medicare Advantage because of a moral awakening or new information about retiree harm. The damage was already known, documented, and warned about for years by retirees, medical professionals, the DOJ, the OIG, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and even Pramila Jayapal and Katie Porter, among others.

The reversal came only after union leadership began losing elections.

The Retired Teachers Chapter election was lost.

The Paraprofessional election was largely lost.

And Michael Mulgrew knew his own leadership position was next.

While retirees make up a smaller share of the overall electorate, their opposition to Medicare Advantage galvanized active members, exposed undemocratic decision-making, and became a symbol of leadership willing to sacrifice one group of members to benefit another. The political consequences were no longer theoretical; they were visible on the ballot.

At that point, continuing to support Medicare Advantage became an existential threat to Unity’s leadership. Walking it back was not an act of courage; it was an act of political self-preservation.

Had there been no lawsuits, no organizing, no electoral consequences, retirees would still be fighting alone. You continue to say it was retiree “anxiety” - no! It was anger from Union BETRAYAL.