So the White Hat Whisperer (WHW) tried to challenge this article by Arthur Goldstein, retired UFT and member of the RTC: Click to Read Arthur “When Jackasses Rule the Roost.” WHW leaves out the link so readers cannot render their own opinion. We lay that out for you below and bring receipts as to how the WHW is misrepresenting the truth.

The WHW posts the following in its screed:

Now, Arthur did not conflate the two separate benefits, he knows all too well the differences between the City of NY employer funded health plan and the UFT Welfare Fund. Arthur never conflated the two. Never. But this is where UFT Unity chooses to think UFT Retirees are inept, ignorant, and just plain too stupid to know the difference. (enter eyeroll). And no - the two are not “separate tiers” they are two completely DIFFERENT benefits.

Arthur knows the difference. His point, which the WHW ignores, is that most unions in the City provide their retirees with a premium-free drug plan like they have when in-service. Most in-service workers do not realize that once they retire, they have to pay for the drug plan they once had for free. If you are pre-Medicare that cost is $123.86/single or $228.09/family today. If you are Medicare, that cost is $180/per person today. I say ‘today’ because the Medicare drug premium increased $30 per person per month from last year to this year. See the rate chart below the WHW image.

The yellow highlights emphasize the premium YOU pay for the drug premium if you are a UFT Retiree. The red circles show the most popular plan - you see the $0 health premium and the yellow highlight for the DRUG premium. The blue circles show the DC37 Med Team plan - a union unicorn option. The only union in the City with its own health plan - and YES, there is no drug plan premium on it. Separately, even if DC37 retirees are not in that plan, DC37 offers ALL DC37 retirees a premium-free drug plan which was part of the purpose of Arthur’s post and the petition being shared to urge the UFT to do the same thing. But still, that point was secondary to the manner in which UFT Unity treats UFT Retirees - a point missed on the WHW, which means he and they don’t really care about that and the behavior is condoned at the highest levels of the union.

PETITION

Ignoring the Issue, Doesn’t Make It Go Away

Let’s be blunt. Arthur’s Substack post was about ageism, discrimination, disrespect and cruelty to UFT Retirees. He said,

“I was pretty shocked to hear, at last Wednesday’s DA, that one of my union brothers was harassed for nothing less than choosing a vacant seat in the Delegate Assembly the other night. How juvenile and petty do you have to be to call a section yours, and then bully your supposed union brother, who’s simply in need of a seat? What if I were to tell you that the guy who harassed the member about sitting in the wrong seat was an unelected UFT District Representative, that he made well more than any working teacher, and that during another Delegate Assembly, he chose to ridicule retired delegates with memes exactly like these? What if I told you he saw fit to share them with chapter leaders (for whom he was ostensibly setting an example)?” Meme's shared in a group chat by Abdul Aqeel Williams, UFT District 9 Rep

Who is the District 9 Rep employed by both the DOE and UFT? Abdul Aqeel Williams. He makes a DOE salary and UFT salary. He makes more than a teacher working hard in a classroom educating children, and part of his job apparently, is to attack elderly UFT retirees and mock them for “taking a seat in his section” at the DA or just being “old.” Or not understanding the resolutions. The same behavior an educator might find in a kindergarten class. But no, he is an adult, age-shaming unionists and shows not compassion, understanding or patience. Nor does screaming in women’s faces.

DOE salary for 2024

UFT Salary $76,640

So tell me again why the UFT White Hat Whisperer didn’t write about that since that was the majority of what made up Arthur Goldstein’s substack post. I will tell you why, because this behavior is condoned. And Arthur is right about this being a pattern. Just look at the comments the WHW made attacking anyone, including myself who disagreed with their screed and fact checked them. I bow to Arthur, he called it from the start. UFT Unity will continue to beat up their retirees because it is condoned. WE RISE UP! Retirees demand respect and we will make sure it is known, we do not tolerate this.

We saw it with the Medicare Advantage, the network, the copays, we even saw it in the attacks against Amy Arundell. Unity said “DSA = More = Arise” on its social media. Once the election was over, they embraced what they attacked - except Amy - and then endorsed a DSA Mayoral Candidate. How convenient.

Just a reminder folks, it is your union dues that pays all the staff - and your voice is not being heard - you are being attacked, ridiculed and minimized. If this happened in your DOE job, you would be brought up on charges for discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

To the White Hat Whisperer - comment on Abdul Aqeel Williams texts and denounce it. That starts the conversation. Anything less, you know.. we see you.

For everyone else…. Sign the petition and Read Arthur!