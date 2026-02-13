This past week Leo Casey brought up the name of a Mayoral Candidate that he accused me of, ‘glossing over’ my connection to in the NYC Retirees Mayoral Debate. He rages with venom because I do not speak to politics in the way he thinks I should. That came so out of left field, I had to find out why. And there it was. I not only didn’t support who HE thought should be mayor, but our organization also supported everyone else who committed to protecting retirees. We called it a “good housekeeping stamp of approval’ which he sneered at. But it was the right position to take. Most single-issue groups do that, whether it is identifying politicians who are animal-friendly, real estate-friendly, insurance company-friendly, gun-friendly, charter school-friendly, or senior-friendly. I never asked any politician to pledge ‘personal loyalty’ to me; we asked them to pledge to support the issue, and most did. We are literally talking about protecting Medicare, the federal public health benefit, which is supposed to be a Democratic party platform position. Right?

Our organization says, Healthcare is a human right, not a political fight. For some, not backing one candidate is foreign. Retirees have several advisors who recognize that we need a lot of people to support this issue, not just one party or type of politician. This is life and death, and we all experience that.

He said:

The furor over Whitney Tilson? Why? And I never ‘attacked’ Mamdani or said he was a sell-out to unions. He is apparently controlled by a few, as we have been told by his inner circle, which is the reason why he will not speak with retirees and not just us! All facts, whether Leo or Ray likes it. We know. Denying it for them is survival, for us, reality. He spent a large part of his life in the DSA, and he needs to believe. He also recognizes, as did Michael Mulgrew, that candidates say one thing and once in office flip-flop. It’s why we prefer a meeting with a written commitment. Mamdani has already flip-flopped more than once.

You see, in 2011, Leo was involved in a few other wars of words with Whitney Tilson. Ah, the internet! As I read, I learned he apparently holds grudges over political ideology and charter schools. Retirees are focused on protecting their healthcare. It does not matter to this organization all the other issues, those are for the individual voter. Our organization simply identifies which candidates support us and which don’t. We also don’t get into an elected officials other positions other than ours, and we do not comment on their public statements, even ones found offensive. But Leo seems to have a need to be a master of spin. Whatever makes him happy - and from decades of his posts, I found going back to 2004, I am in good company of all the many people he attacked. Even the great James Eterno said this in 2014:

I miss ya James!

In 2025, all candidates for Mayor of NYC were invited to attend our debate. We were the first organization to do that, as everyone else only invited the Democrats. We chose to invite everyone as our members vary along the political lines. I had not spoken with him beforehand like the other candidates, and in the debate, he supported Medicare Advantage. At the end of the event, I thanked everyone for attending and asked for the opportunity to speak with him personally, and he agreed. After seeing our supporting documents for our position, he took some time to research it. A short time later, he contacted me back and thanked me, and withdrew his support for Medicare Advantage. I respect him for doing that. Whether Leo or Jane, and Mike or Sandy, agree with his charter school positions is not the point. We focused on where they stood on retiree healthcare.

We never at any time campaigned for him; we simply identified which candidates supported protecting retiree healthcare from diminution and Medicare. And Whitney did. Retirees in the room were not happy about his charter school positions, but those were THEIR personal opinions and not an issue the organization took a position on. We allowed for an open discussion for retirees to learn about the different candidates and their opinions on a variety of issues. This, my friends, is the proper way to do things.

I did not know Whitney Tilson before the debate, and surely not like Leo did. But if Leo really does support unionism, he would also support a healthy debate and discussion of ideas, even if they do not always align with his own. So his attempt to malign me is misplaced on this issue. I imagine some retirees have a harder time transitioning into retirement. I never met Leo, but from his attacks on me for the last two weeks, I would take that as a badge of honor. One retiree said, “You are living rent free in his head!” Humor - he must need to laugh more. Maybe more hugs. It’s Valentines weekend so we send Leo hugs. But, I end with this….

We can continue to play he-said-she-said, and I will always win the fact-checking debunking BS…

Or, Leo can join me on our Friday Night LiVE for an open conversation on healthcare and how union leader decisions impact current retirees.

Will he take our offer and join us for a conversation?

Probably not, but I make the offer, just like I have to Michael Mulgrew, and those emails are ignored too.

They say ‘take the high road’. I try! But there can be a civil discourse if the other side tried. They might just find out they have more in common than they thought. But if they refuse, they don’t want to see us - so they can continue to jam through their position. That’s not unionism - that’s tyranny.

To all our retirees, Happy Valentine’s Day! You know we LOVE YOU! We show you every single day! See you tonight on the Friday Night LiVE!