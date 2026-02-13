Marianne Pizzitola

Gail Lindenberg
19h

I sat through Leo Casey’s tirade at UFT/DA. I am hardened and have heard this kind of thing at DA for a long time. Marianne’s response here is magnificent because it zeroes in on single issue organizations. It is concise, not vindictive and explains the “politics “ of NYCOPSR. This is the basis of real discussion. I recommend Casey’s speech at DA and Marianne’s response here to all who want to understand the issue. Gail Lindenberg

Karen Miller
19h

If the Mayor wants to demonstrate that he cares about retirees he can start by meeting with Marianne.

