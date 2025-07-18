Playback speed
DC37, AFLCIO, AFSCME All Lobby Against YOU!

We bring receipts, again! Stop paying political action payments to your former union as they are using your own money against you!
Marianne Pizzitola
Jul 18, 2025
2
As a retiree, you need to fund our own battle! One your former union started if you are DC37 or UFT. And now add AFL-CIO and AFSCME> ALL of them are using your political action dollars known as COPE, PAC, PEOPLES or DRIVE money against you. Watch here, we prove in their filings they are working against you.

#aflcio #dc37 #uft

(other union affiliates will be tagged - as it is important to educate other union brothers and sisters what is happening to us here in NYC by our former union instead of protecting our earned and vested Medicare benefits they are selling us off to fund their raises and lobbying against our legislation to protect what we earned!)

