Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
David Schwartzer, Long Term Care Policy Holder Advocate and Joe Maniscalco Labor Journalist Work Bites
0:00
-1:00:02

David Schwartzer, Long Term Care Policy Holder Advocate and Joe Maniscalco Labor Journalist Work Bites

Many Americans are suffering from skyrocketing Long Term Care policy premiums. Listen to the insurance company excuses and what you can do.
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Dec 16, 2025

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture