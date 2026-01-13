Bryony Gilbey, Director, Producer, Writer, Honorable But Broken - EMS In Crisis

Labor & Healthcare ConfidentialBryony Gilbey, Director, Producer, Writer, Honorable But Broken - EMS In Crisis311×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:02-1:00:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Bryony Gilbey, Director, Producer, Writer, Honorable But Broken - EMS In CrisisEMS Is Broken - A Great documentary on the EMS system. A must Watch! Marianne PizzitolaJan 13, 202631ShareTranscriptWatch Today after you hear this interview! https://www.honorablebutbroken.org/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksLabor & Healthcare ConfidentialWe discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube MusicYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMarianne PizzitolaRecent EpisodesBob Hennelly Joins Us for a 2025 Recap Jan 12 • Marianne PizzitolaGuests Phil Cohen, Labor Organizer and Author and Joe Maniscalco, Labor & workplace justice journalist Work-BitesDec 25, 2025 • Marianne PizzitolaNYC Retirees Dr Seuss style response to the UFT, making it easier for the leadership to understandDec 25, 2025 • Marianne PizzitolaDavid Schwartzer, Long Term Care Policy Holder Advocate and Joe Maniscalco Labor Journalist Work BitesDec 16, 2025 • Marianne PizzitolaPatricia Hills, Art World Feminist & Joe Maniscalco Labor & Justice Reporter WorkBitesDec 16, 2025 • Marianne PizzitolaLabor & Healthcare Confidential Guest Bill Hohlfeld of SUNY Reconnect, Rockland CCDec 5, 2025 • Marianne PizzitolaLabor & Healthcare Confidential Long Term Care PremiumsDec 3, 2025 • Marianne Pizzitola