Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Bryony Gilbey, Director, Producer, Writer, Honorable But Broken - EMS In Crisis
0:00
-1:00:02

Bryony Gilbey, Director, Producer, Writer, Honorable But Broken - EMS In Crisis

EMS Is Broken - A Great documentary on the EMS system. A must Watch!
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Jan 13, 2026

Watch Today after you hear this interview!

https://www.honorablebutbroken.org/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture