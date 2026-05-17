Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Bryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 2026
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Bryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 2026

Listen about her latest documentary on patient care and evidence at scenes of crimes and the latest on the weeks' labor news.
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Marianne Pizzitola
May 17, 2026

#humantrafficking #ems #evidence #bryonyGibley #forensicNursing #justice

April 27, 2026

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