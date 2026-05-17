Bryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 2026

Labor & Healthcare ConfidentialBryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 202631×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:02-1:00:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Bryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 2026Listen about her latest documentary on patient care and evidence at scenes of crimes and the latest on the weeks' labor news. Marianne PizzitolaMay 17, 20263ShareTranscript#humantrafficking #ems #evidence #bryonyGibley #forensicNursing #justice April 27, 2026Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksLabor & Healthcare ConfidentialWe discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube MusicYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMarianne PizzitolaRecent EpisodesTeamsters Mobilize! Listen to the Fight to Be Heard in UPS Teamsters NYC May 18 • Marianne PizzitolaGuests Ray Rogers, Union Organizer and Joe Maniscalco Work Bites Labor Journalist May 11, 2026May 17 • Marianne PizzitolaNo More 24 - the Ain't I a Woman CampaignMay 17Hello? Mayor Mamdani? It's the NYC Retirees...Apr 30 • Marianne PizzitolaNYC Mayor Ignores NYC Retirees like a Tinder DateApr 29 • Marianne PizzitolaPension Ponzi Schemes 2.0Apr 25 • Marianne PizzitolaTWU Local 100 MTA Bus Workers Part 2Apr 20 • Marianne Pizzitola