A Memoir by Evelyn Jones Rich.. Civil Rights Warrior
A Memoir by Evelyn Jones Rich.. Civil Rights Warrior

The life of an amazing warrior, retiree, advocate, protester, justice fighter...
Feb 03, 2026

Evelyn’s book will be available to the public on March 3rd, but you can preorder it today. It is available on Amazon, Target, Barnes and Noble too.

Target: https://www.target.com/p/civil-rights-warrior-by-evelyn-jones-rich-hardcover/-/A-1004222321

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/civil-rights-warrior-evelyn-jones-rich/1147843832;jsessionid=3A5667861A4B6005C060E391E2835773.prodny_store02-atgap01?ean=9781510785663

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Civil-Rights-Warrior-Equality-American/dp/1510785655

