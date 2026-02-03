A Memoir by Evelyn Jones Rich.. Civil Rights Warrior

Evelyn’s book will be available to the public on March 3rd, but you can preorder it today. It is available on Amazon, Target, Barnes and Noble too.

Target: https://www.target.com/p/civil-rights-warrior-by-evelyn-jones-rich-hardcover/-/A-1004222321

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/civil-rights-warrior-evelyn-jones-rich/1147843832;jsessionid=3A5667861A4B6005C060E391E2835773.prodny_store02-atgap01?ean=9781510785663

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Civil-Rights-Warrior-Equality-American/dp/1510785655