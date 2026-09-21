Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
9/11 Isn’t a Bumper Sticker Slogan. Survivors & Responders Suffer Under WTC Health Program Operated by MCA Sedgwick (Owned by the Carlyle Group)
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9/11 Isn’t a Bumper Sticker Slogan. Survivors & Responders Suffer Under WTC Health Program Operated by MCA Sedgwick (Owned by the Carlyle Group)

Joe Maniscalco from Work-Bites Updates on the Labor Front
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola

And the Labor News this week with Joe Maniscalco of Work-Bites. Read the stories here. The interview with Ann Marie is the first half of the audio, and the labor news with Joe, the last half.

https://www.work-bites.com/

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