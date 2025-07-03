The Retirees have been battling protecting their promised and earned Medicare benefits for four years now. It stemmed from a deal made by Bill DeBlasio with the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) in 2014, and then District Council 37 in 2018 to pass copays onto Medicare retirees for the first time in 60 years and then force them into managed care - privatizing the Federal Public Health Benefit of Medicare retirees were promised and earned. And why did they do it? For a raise for the younger active workers. How much did it get them? The value of the Medicare supplement for less than 250,000 seniors, disabled and this disabled kids - less than 6/10th of 1% of the NYC budget. For unions like DC37, that is just over 1% raise.

What do the retirees look like? Many are older adults and the oldest retiree I am aware of is 102 years old. We are 9/11 responders/survivors, line of duty widows/widowers and our disabled children.

How much is our pension? Two thirds of DC37 retirees make under $35,000 pensions - like me, and one third of them under $12,000. Remember many retirees who left city service about 45 years ago did not earn much. A top paid police officer or firefighter earned $15,000 then. They took a 50% pension (approximately $7,500) with annual cost of living increases of only 1-3% of the first $18,000 of their pension (if they made that much), their pension today is about $26,000.

Health care costs rise, just like housing, electricity and gas. Every Mayor since health care was offered to city workers described it as “sky-rocketing” and that has not changed.

When we started hearing that line from union leaders, we wondered if they had been brainwashed. But when they started repeating big-insurance talking points about the grandeur of Medicare Advantage, we knew they either had been brainwashed or got in bed with management.

A lot has happened over the last four years. The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees formed in August 2021 - in the middle of the pandemic - to sue the City and stop them from forcing retirees off Traditional Medicare and onto Medicare Advantage.

Think about that.

In the middle of a mass death event, municipal retirees had to organize, fundraise, hire lawyers and sue the city - to stop them from pushing them off a Federal Public Health benefit - one of the greatest civil rights achievements ever. And we did this locked down from our living rooms - fighting for our healthcare while trying to stay alive.

People forget that.

And the issue we had? Here are just a few bullet points as to the differences:

Traditional Medicare

*No Networks - 99% of Dr’s in USA accept it

*Rare Prior Authorizations

*Required at CCRC

*Can have an outside drug plan

After 12 months you may not ever get a supplement again as you have to undergo underwriting if you don’t live in NY, MA, CT or ME

Medicare Advantage

*A Narrow Network

*Many Prior Authorizations in the control of the unions who could increase them for value applied to their contracts as “savings”

* Not accepted at CCRC

* MUST use their drug plan

* May be stuck in MA for life

A CCRC is a continuing care residential community. You enter as independent living usually and can transition to assisted living, nursing care or memory care as needed. The onsite medical director determines your care and this is living with dignity. You may not have family to care for you or want to burden them. This is healthcare with dignity and they do not accept HMOs or MA plans because the medical director cannot fight the insurance company for your care that he deems you needed. This process of five levels of appeals of denials of care is onerous and many times delays care causing harm or death. Why does it exist? Because that is how these for-profit insurance companies make profits and pays their shareholders.

Failed union leaders agreed to push retirees into an inferior plan, one they control - instead of the federal public health benefit they earned and were promised. Retirees are not in unions - not even UFT members! So they sought to fund their contracts on the backs of people NOT IN THEIR UNIONS!

It is long settled in many legal cases that retirees and active workers cannot be in represented by the union and one main reason is because their needs are materially different. This is a perfect example of why. I will write about that separately. But this move, was pure, unadulterated greed.

Endorsements

Now knowing what we were fighting, the two largest unions in the city that colluded with management to impose this on us got contract rewards for it. After suing the city three times, with three unanimous appeals decisions the UFT walked back its support of MA after losing two heated elections - the Retired Teacher Chapter and the Para Chapter. DC37’s Henry Garrido is still on Medicare Advantage Island.

This election season, city council incumbents and candidates were threatened by unions during their endorsement screening process that they would not endorse or ‘un-endorse’ any candidate who supported retirees and/or supported our legislation.

This about that - think about it again.

Our former union - told politicians - if you protect the elderly and disabled keep their earned and vested Federal Public Health Benefit, we will not support you!

In the March 2025 Delegate meeting in DC37’s union hall, Local leadership passed motions against the support of Intro 1096 to protect retirees from the above. Garrido calls the bill “dangerous.” Why? Because he agreed to sell off retirees to fund his raises for working young people. He also agreed to passing back-door premiums in the form of copays for the first time in 60 years to illegally collect over $53 million to put towards his negotiations too. This bill passes, retirees are no longer a cash cow to the unions we are no longer in. They would have to fund their own raises.

So with this meeting, DC37 un-endorsed Alexa Aviles thanks to Local 1320 President Tom Custance and Local 3005 Samantha Rappa-Giovagnoli, Local 372 Donald Nesbit and everyone who supported it. They also did not endorse anyone who supported Intro 1096.

Christopher Marte, Robert F. Holden, Linda Lee, Shekar Krishnan, Erik D. Bottcher, Shahana K. Hanif, Mercedes Narcisse, Gale A. Brewer, Alexa Avilés, Rafael Salamanca, Jr., Justin L. Brannan, Kamillah Hanks, Vickie Paladino, Kristy Marmorato, Inna Vernikov, Joann Ariola , Frank Morano, David M. Carr

Every Candidate Wins Without DC37 Support

Of the above list, EVERYONE won their re-election to City Council WITHOUT the support of DC37. The only candidates who did not win a campaign was Rafael Salamanca and Justin Brannan, but they ran for a different office in a citywide capacity.

That right there speaks volumes.

In the Mayoral Race, DC37 endorsed Adrienne Adams #1, Zohran Mamdani #2 and Zellnor Myrie #3. Adrienne only got 40,953 votes citywide - that’s 4%! DC37 has almost 200,000 members and 25,000 retirees! Getting the picture? Zohran earned 432,305 votes which was 43.51% of all votes cast citywide and Zellnor 9870, and just under 1% of the vote citywide. This screams that the members are not listening to union leadership.

All City Council members not supporting Intro 1096 and using this as a cudgel now have no leg to stand on. DC37’s threats did NOTHING to alter an election!

Now is the time to protect retirees and future council members have having to deal with this again. Sign Intro 1096 to protect a retirees right to their earned and promised Medicare benefits and stop the administration from passing costs onto them!