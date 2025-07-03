Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
4d

To the severely confused and misled… Zohran Mamdani does not support retirees. His own statement panders to “inservice workers” and unions. Retirees are neither.

Keep pushing your agenda on someone else. We met Zohran in January. He’s still not on our state legislation and not supporting a current reriree ans would not commit to passing our city bill. We need what we earned and paid for and the city to stop making us fight for what we earned. Pass Intro 1096, sign the state bill and commit to retirees not just the unions that endorsed you and we have a conversation. Anything but that - is a non starter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
2d

Thanks for all you’ve done to protect Medicare for folks like me. I appreciate that, and it’s the best insurance I’ve ever had. You have me a little confused about long-term care. It’s my understanding that’s covered by Medicaid, but not Medicare. Am I mistaken?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marianne Pizzitola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture