Revisionist = Unity Revises History to Sell Itself and Claims OUR Victories as Theirs
Shocking I know. I was sent an image that Unity claims it protected Retiree healthcare. I laughed so hard I fell from my chair.
  
Marianne Pizzitola
2
Flying Monkeys - The Reality & It's Sad
Being proud to be a Flying Monkey is more reason for Change! They also have a Revisionist History of what Unity/UFT did to City Labor/Retirees
  
Marianne Pizzitola
1
Leadership Starts with A.B.C.
Change Starts with YOU! A GREAT interview with the ABC Team!
  
Marianne Pizzitola
1
Union Family to the Rest of Us - EXCEPT if You Are UFT Unity! You're an Outsider!
That's only because you are telling the Truth!
  
Marianne Pizzitola
1
5:24
UFT Unity Flying Monkeys
https://youtu.be/fRwHUWTQpJU?si=IMajqH33a-ilULP9
  
Marianne Pizzitola
Mulgrew Lies for the Millionth Time
Says our legal win doesn't help in-service workers
  
Marianne Pizzitola
19
15:11
UFT Unity Caucus of Dis-Information on the New York Health Act
Statement from Retired Assemblyman Richard Gottfried Is Included Below
  
Marianne Pizzitola
10

March 2025

January 2025

© 2025 Marianne Pizzitola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture