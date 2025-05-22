Subscribe
Sign in
Revisionist = Unity Revises History to Sell Itself and Claims OUR Victories as Theirs
Shocking I know. I was sent an image that Unity claims it protected Retiree healthcare. I laughed so hard I fell from my chair.
21 hrs ago
•
Marianne Pizzitola
21
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Revisionist = Unity Revises History to Sell Itself and Claims OUR Victories as Theirs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Flying Monkeys - The Reality & It's Sad
Being proud to be a Flying Monkey is more reason for Change! They also have a Revisionist History of what Unity/UFT did to City Labor/Retirees
May 19
•
Marianne Pizzitola
14
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Flying Monkeys - The Reality & It's Sad
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Leadership Starts with A.B.C.
Change Starts with YOU! A GREAT interview with the ABC Team!
May 14
•
Marianne Pizzitola
8
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Leadership Starts with A.B.C.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Union Family to the Rest of Us - EXCEPT if You Are UFT Unity! You're an Outsider!
That's only because you are telling the Truth!
May 9
•
Marianne Pizzitola
15
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Union Family to the Rest of Us - EXCEPT if You Are UFT Unity! You're an Outsider!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
5:24
UFT Unity Flying Monkeys
https://youtu.be/fRwHUWTQpJU?si=IMajqH33a-ilULP9
May 9
•
Marianne Pizzitola
3
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
UFT Unity Flying Monkeys
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Mulgrew Lies for the Millionth Time
Says our legal win doesn't help in-service workers
May 3
•
Marianne Pizzitola
11
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Mulgrew Lies for the Millionth Time
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
15:11
UFT Unity Caucus of Dis-Information on the New York Health Act
Statement from Retired Assemblyman Richard Gottfried Is Included Below
May 2
•
Marianne Pizzitola
14
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
UFT Unity Caucus of Dis-Information on the New York Health Act
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
March 2025
Debunking the UFT/DC37 Back Room Pension Deal - EXPOSED
Transparency really isn't that hard boys.
Mar 11
•
Marianne Pizzitola
15
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Debunking the UFT/DC37 Back Room Pension Deal - EXPOSED
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
18:36
January 2025
Doctors Office Fights Medicare Advantage plan Denials of Prior Authorization
Yes, even a "custom" employer group or union plan
Jan 23
•
Marianne Pizzitola
3
Share this post
Marianne Pizzitola
Doctors Office Fights Medicare Advantage plan Denials of Prior Authorization
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1:08:47
© 2025 Marianne Pizzitola
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts